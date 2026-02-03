Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Machai Capital, Inc. ("Machai") and Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") to support market awareness, advertising and marketing initiatives designed to enhance the Company's visibility within the Investment community. These initiatives will target investors globally through a range of online and digital marketing initiatives, conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies. The agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the agreement with Machai, it will utilize its expertise in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance the Company's marketing campaigns and increase awareness of the Company within the investment community. The agreement with Machai is for a term of six months, commencing February 2, 2026, and the Company will provide Machai with a marketing budget of CAD$400,000 plus GST, payable upon entry into the Agreement. Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific markets. As of the date hereof, the directors and officers of Machai do not own any common shares in the capital of the Company. Machai and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com.

The agreement with Euroswiss is for a term of five months, commencing February 2, 2026, for a cash retainer of CAD $50,000 payable upon entry into the agreement. Euroswiss is a Swiss-based capital market consulting and investor awareness firm that provides services related to business development, financial consulting and internet strategy on the European market. Pursuant to the agreement, Euroswiss, through its principals, will provide services related to developing a communication plan aimed at informing the European public as to the business of the Company and will advise and assist the Company with networking and business development matters in Europe at arm's length to the Company. A non-arm's length party to Euroswiss owns 216,000 common shares of the Company which are subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and neither Euroswiss nor its principals own any securities of the Company. Euroswiss can be contacted at info@euroswiss.group.

Appointment of Capital Markets Advisor

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan Berg as Capital Markets Advisor. In this role, Mr. Berg will support the Company's capital markets strategy and assist in communicating CanCambria's investment thesis to institutional and retail investors. Pursuant to a consulting services agreement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash consulting fee of CAD $8,000 per month and granted 250,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company specifically. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.40 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in equal tranches of twenty-five percent (25%) every six (6) months following their grant date. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The consulting agreement has a term of one year and may be terminated by either party upon 60 days' written notice. Mr. Berg's consulting agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Berg has more than 14 years of experience in resource-sector capital markets, with expertise spanning corporate development, investor relations, financing, and strategic marketing. He has held senior investor relations roles, including at Northern Empire Resources Corp., which was acquired by Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately US$177 million in 2018. He has a Bachelor of Science from Simon Fraser University and a diploma in Sales and Marketing Management from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.