Securitas acquires Liferaft, a leading SaaS threat intelligence platform provider

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has signed a binding agreement to acquire Social Navigator Inc., operating under the brand Liferaft, strengthening its intelligence-led security capabilities.

Founded in 2014 in Halifax Canada, Liferaft is a leading provider of SaaS-based Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) threat solutions. The company is expanding its position in the rapidly growing, multi-billion-US-dollar threat-intelligence market and currently serves hundreds of large enterprise clients in North America.

Liferaft had subscription-based annual recurring revenue (ARR) of MSEK 138 (MUSD 15.3) by the end of 2025, with organic growth of more than 30 percent.

"During the last few years, we have strengthened our value proposition and profitability in our guarding business, developed a globally leading position in technology and built a more modern and digital business. As the threat landscape becomes more dynamic, we see a growing need from our clients for digital risk intelligence solutions that enable more proactive security programs. Having partnered with Liferaft for five years, we know their capabilities well and see a strong strategic and cultural fit, as well as the significant intellectual property (IP) their solutions bring to our portfolio", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

"The acquisition creates significant opportunities to apply Liferaft's threat-intelligence capabilities and proprietary IP across our client base. It also contributes to the development of a more scalable Securitas and strengthens the growth of our high-margin recurring monthly revenue business, which today exceeds BSEK 1", concludes Magnus Ahlqvist.

Liferaft's flagship platform delivers continuous, automated aggregation of threat data through 24/7 monitoring of global public sources. The solution empowers clients to maintain a dynamic view of their specific threat landscape. Advanced analytics and visualization capabilities allow security teams to validate intelligence rapidly, collaborate seamlessly, and distribute findings across the enterprise. The platform also provides real-time risk alerts, ensuring that relevant stakeholders are immediately informed of potential threats.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized during the first half year of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, VP IR, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com, +46 76-1167443

Media: Carin Andersson, VP Group Communications, press@securitas.com, +46 10 4703020

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-acquires-liferaft--a-leading-saas-threat-intelligence-platform-provider,c4302152

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4302152/3914999.pdf Liferaft_eng_final

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-acquires-liferaft-a-leading-saas-threat-intelligence-platform-provider-302678272.html