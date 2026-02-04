Royal Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - GaliDerm Aesthetics recently announced the addition of Rachel Guerini, APRN, to the practice as part of its continued growth strategy to meet rising patient demand for precision-based aesthetic care. Known throughout the industry as The Injector Perfector, Rachel brings more than a decade of aesthetic experience. The expansion reflects a broader shift within aesthetic medicine, where patients are increasingly seeking treatments guided by anatomical expertise, safety, and subtle, long-term outcomes rather than trend-driven results.

Rachel is widely recognized for her expertise in neuromodulators, dermal fillers, biostimulatory treatments, and advanced laser and energy-based technologies. Her practice philosophy centers on precision, patient education, and a safety-first mindset, ensuring that every treatment enhances facial harmony while preserving each patient's unique features. She is particularly sought after by patients who value discretion, expertise, and timeless outcomes over trends.

"Rachel's depth of experience and her commitment to natural, balanced results align seamlessly with our philosophy at GaliDerm," said Cigdem Gali, PA-C, Founder and Lead Provider of GaliDerm Aesthetics. "What truly sets our practice apart is the level of expertise behind every treatment. Our team is built on advanced training, deep anatomical knowledge, and a genuine passion for patient care. Rachel embodies all of that and more, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome her to our GaliDerm family."

The team expansion also reflects GaliDerm Aesthetics' ongoing commitment to providing patients with access to highly trained providers and modern, minimally invasive treatment options. The practice's structure supports a calm, supportive clinical environment where treatment plans are carefully tailored to individual goals while prioritizing safety and long-term satisfaction.

"I am incredibly excited to join the GaliDerm Aesthetics team," said Rachel Guerini, APRN. "GaliDerm is known for its integrity, artistry, and commitment to excellence, and it's an honor to work alongside such a respected leader and team. I look forward to providing patients with thoughtful, customized treatments that help them look refreshed, confident, and like the best version of themselves."

Looking ahead, GaliDerm Aesthetics remains focused on advancing patient care through continued investment in experienced providers and advanced treatment offerings. The practice views measured growth as essential to meeting patient needs while maintaining the standards of care that have shaped its reputation.

To learn more about GaliDerm Aesthetics or to schedule an appointment, visit www.galiderm.com.

About GaliDerm Aesthetics

GaliDerm Aesthetics is an aesthetic medical practice based in West Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in minimally invasive cosmetic treatments. The practice delivers patient-centered care through individualized treatment planning, a strong focus on safety, and an anatomy-driven clinical approach. GaliDerm Aesthetics offers modern aesthetic solutions designed to support natural-looking outcomes while prioritizing patient education, comfort, and informed decision-making.

