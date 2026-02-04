Kitty Hawk, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Changing Tides Addiction Treatment Center, a drug and alcohol rehab on North Carolina's Outer Banks, announced today it has received CARF Reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The reaccreditation recognizes Changing Tides' commitment to measurable quality, safe practices, and person-centered care across its continuum of services in Kitty Hawk. For people searching for an accredited addiction treatment center in North Carolina, CARF Reaccreditation offers a clear, independent signal of accountability and standards-driven treatment.

Accreditation is increasingly important as families compare treatment options and look for providers with verified practices, consistent programming and clear outcomes. CARF's review process evaluates leadership, clinical protocols, safety, continuous improvement and how well services support long-term recovery.

"Recovery is personal and quality of treatment should never be a guessing game," said Aubrey Dunning, executive director of Changing Tides Addiction Treatment Center. "This CARF Reaccreditation reflects the daily work our team puts into building trust, creating structure and helping people take the next right step with real support around them."

Start a journey to healing with Changing Tides. Changing Tides Addiction Treatment Center CARF-accredited programs provide adults with a structured path to recovery through Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient care, ensuring patients have the right level of support at every stage of their sobriety. First accredited in 2022, the center's continued accreditation reinforces its focus on consistent clinical oversight and a stable care environment for clients seeking addiction treatment in North Carolina.

