Conshohocken, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - USA Environmental Solutions ("USA Enviro") announces that a Notice of Violation ('NOV') has been sent to a business in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleging that an industrial facility failed to comply with National Pollutant Discharge permit requirements. The NOV alleges that the business failed to implement best management practices ("BMPs") and to conduct required stormwater sampling. The NOV further alleges the Defendant is responsible for injunctive relief and the potential payment of civil penalties of up to $68,445 per violation per day.

With stormwater enforcement actions increasing across Pennsylvania, USA Enviro is emphasizing the importance of swift corrective measures, proper implementation of stormwater best management practices (BMPs), and accurate sampling and monitoring to restore compliance and reduce the risk of escalating penalties. Consultation with a stormwater expert allows Pennsylvania businesses to stay complaint with stormwater permitting requirements by reviewing and updating their Preparedness, Prevention, and Contingency Plans ("PPCs") and/or Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans ("SWPPPs"), implementing necessary BMPs, and perform the required sampling/testing.

