Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to enter into a property option agreement whereby the Company would be granted the option to acquire (the "Option") a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Brassie Creek Project located in the Kamloops mining division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada (the "Brassie Creek Project" or the "Project").

Brassie Creek Project

The Brassie Creek Project is a porphyry-skarn copper and gold property located in Southern British Columbia (Figure 1), covering an area of approximately 1,861 hectares and located approximately 50 km west of Kamloops.

Figure 1. Location of Brassie Creek Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3653/282627_252291b0946aabe5_002full.jpg

The Brassie Creek Project is also in close proximity to other active mines, being 20 km north of Teck Resources Limited's Highland Valley Mine (Canada's largest copper mine and a calc-alkalic copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit) and 30 km west of New Gold Inc.'s New Afton Mine (an alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposit). Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any of the neighbouring mines and deposits. Mineral deposits on nearby properties and any production therefrom are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on the Brassie Creek Project or the potential production therefrom.

The Brassie Creek Project has documented porphyry-skarn mineralization, and historical exploration of the Project includes:

Year Historical Exploration 2025 Structural report covering northwestern zone 2020 47-line-km ground magnetic and VLF survey, identifying magnetic-VLF anomaly interpreted to be near surface and extending to depth 2012 to 2019 Rock and soil geochemistry and structural analysis 1998 to 1999 Drilling reportedly confirmed the presence of polymetallic skarn mineralization near surface. Total of 540 m drilled. 1973 11km induced polarization survey with high chargeability anomaly identified over northwest portion of the property.

The Project has year-round access and can be accessed via Highway 1 and an extensive network of forest service roads. The test data underlying the historical exploration summary has not been verified by a qualified person.

Option Terms

The terms of the LOI provide that, subject to the completion of certain conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance and entry into a definitive property option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with the vendor of the Brassie Creek Project (the "Optionor"), a private arm's length party, World Copper would be granted the Option, which may be exercised by World Copper issuing to the Optionor an aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of World Copper (the "Consideration Shares"), making cash payments to the Vendor in the aggregate amount of $440,000, and incurring an aggregate of $750,000 in exploration expenditures ("Expenditures"), as follows:

Date Share Payments Cash Payments

(CAD) Expenditures

(CAD) On signing of Definitive Agreement -- $5,000 -- Within three (3) business days of the Effective Date 100,000 Consideration Shares $10,000 -- On or before June 30, 2026 -- -- $25,000 On or before the 12-month anniversary of the Effective Date 200,000 Consideration Shares $25,000 $125,000 On or before the 24-month anniversary of the Effective Date 200,000 Consideration Shares $100,000 $150,000 On or before the 36-month anniversary of the Effective Date 400,000 Consideration Shares $300,000 $450,000 TOTAL: 900,000 $440,000 $750,000

Note :

(1) "Effective Date" means the date the Definitive Agreement is accepted for filing by the TSXV.

The terms of the LOI also provide that the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the cash payments, and the incurring of Expenditures may be completed within a shorter time frame, at the sole discretion of World Copper, and any Expenditures incurred in any period in excess of the amount required shall be credited to World Copper and applied against future Expenditure requirements in subsequent periods. During the period the Option is in effect, World Copper will also be responsible for paying such costs as are required to maintain the mineral claims comprising the Brassie Creek Project in good standing.

Qualified Person

Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Ms. Fitzgerald is a Principal Geologist and Mining Sector Lead-Americas with SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., and is independent of the Company.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at https://worldcopperltd.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WORLD COPPER LTD.

"Mark Lotz"

Mark Lotz

President & Chief Executive Officer

