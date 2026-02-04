Hyundai Motor Group partners with Vodafone IoT to deploy connected cars in five countries in the Middle East

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia, Genesis) has partnered with Vodafone IoT to deploy regulatory-compliant in-car connectivity to Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Middle East. In collaboration with Vodafone IoT's network partners in the region - such as e& UAE - Hyundai Motor Group will receive reliable and secure in-car connectivity that is compliant with local laws.

Vodafone IoT provides Hyundai Motor Group with seamless in-car connectivity in the Middle East, thanks to its Global SIM+ solution - which dynamically turns its Global IoT SIM into a local SIM. This offers local network credentials, data routing, compliance with national laws and seamless cross-border connectivity - making it easier and more efficient for carmakers and manufacturers to launch services in regulated countries, as well as giving them global access to connected services.

These capabilities are strengthened by Vodafone IoT's partnerships with local network providers - such as e& UAE - who assure compliance, provide network resilience and reliable connectivity. Together, the network partners provide extensive coverage in the region, advanced IoT capabilities, and deep local expertise - enhancing the quality and reliability of Hyundai Motor Group's connected services in the Middle East.

Combined with Vodafone IoT's leading managed connectivity platform which integrates directly into the local network partner's infrastructure, manufacturers can manage their global IoT estate from a single platform - giving them truly global reach and centralised control over their operations.

Building on these capabilities, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis customers in the Middle East will gain access to a wide range of connected car features, including remote vehicle control, real-time status monitoring, and enhanced convenience services. This partnership aims to deliver a seamless and intuitive digital experience, empowering drivers to manage and keep their vehicles safe anytime, anywhere.

Vodafone IoT and Hyundai plan to expand their in-car connectivity partnership to new countries within the Middle East and Africa in the near future.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone IoT, said:

"As manufacturers look to deploy connected vehicles in diverse geographies, it is vitally important that they are provided with connectivity that's reliable, secure, and compliant with national regulations.

"We are proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to deliver innovative in-car connectivity powered by our Global SIM+ which provides local credentials and a seamless cross-border service. It turns vehicles into secure connected platforms - keeping drivers and passengers safe, informed and connected. Together, we will extend these capabilities to more countries and more cars, shaping the future of connected mobility."

Hyunwoo Go, Head of Connectivity Business team, Hyundai Motor Group, said:

"The launch of Connected Car Services in the Middle East, aligned with the Software-Defined Vehicle strategy of Hyundai Motor Group, represents a meaningful step toward delivering intelligent, personalized mobility experiences - empowering our customers with seamless connectivity and regionally tailored digital services that will redefine how they interact with their vehicles.

"Thanks to Vodafone IoTs leading managed connectivity platform, we are not just connecting cars; we are connecting people to a world of new possibilities, making their lives easier, safer, and more enjoyable by combining our leadership in automotive innovation with Vodafone's expertise in IoT."

About Vodafone IoT

Vodafone IoT is a global leader in managed IoT connectivity services. With over 220 million devices connected across more than 180 countries, we provide businesses with reliable and secure IoT solutions, enabling them to effectively manage, monitor, and operate their IoT devices.

Our extensive network partnerships, spanning over 760 networks worldwide, allows us to deliver global IoT solutions that empower businesses to digitalise, transform and maximise the benefits of IoT.

By adopting IoT, businesses can benefit from smarter resource management, reducing emissions, and enhancing operational efficiency - helping them to operate more sustainably.

For more information, please visit Vodafone IOT, follow us on X at @VodafoneIoT or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafoneIoT.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please visit http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

