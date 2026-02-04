Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Abitibi Greenstone Gold Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary long form prospectus dated February 3, 2026 (the "Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC", together with BCSC, the "Commissions") and has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of its class A common shares (the "Common Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing").

The Company has filed the Prospectus in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements and CSE policies as part of its Listing application. The Prospectus provides for a distribution of between 1,000,000 and 2,000,000 Common Shares (the "Special Warrant Shares") and 500,000 and 1,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants ("Underlying Warrants") of the Company, issuable for no additional consideration upon the exercise or deemed exercise of special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company.

The Special Warrants are being issued on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions available under applicable securities legislation (the "Special Warrant Financing"). The Special Warrant Financing is expected to close on or before February 15, 2026 (or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company). Pursuant to the Special Warrant Financing, the Company will issue a minimum of 1,000,000 Special Warrants and a maximum of 2,000,000 Special Warrants at a price of $0.15 per Special Warrant for minimum gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Minimum Financing Proceeds") and maximum gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Maximum Financing Proceeds"). Each Special Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, without further payment, one Special Warrant Share and one-half of one Underlying Warrant. Each Underlying Warrant will be exercisable for the purchase of one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 18 months following the exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the earlier of the following dates (the "Deemed Exercise Date"): (i) the date that is six months following the final closing date of the Special Warrant Financing; and (ii) the first business day following the date on which the final receipt for the final prospectus of the Company qualifying the distribution of the Special Warrant Shares and Underlying Warrants issuable on exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants has been issued to the Company by the securities regulatory authorities in a Province of Canada. Upon exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants, and without additional payment therefor, the Company will issue a minimum of 1,000,000 Special Warrant Shares and a maximum of 2,000,000 Special Warrant Shares, and a minimum of 500,000 Underlying Warrants and a maximum of 1,000,000 Underlying Warrants.

The Special Warrants are not available for purchase pursuant to the Prospectus and no additional funds are to be received by the Company from the distribution of the Special Warrant Shares and Underlying Warrants upon the exercise of the Special Warrants.

Final acceptance of the Prospectus and the Listing are subject to the review and approval of the Commissions and the CSE, respectively. The Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subject to amendment as may be required by the Commissions. A copy of the Prospectus will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company believes that the Listing will enable the Company to provide liquidity to its existing shareholders and offer the opportunity to raise additional capital to build out its business and execute its business plans through exposure to a range of new investors on one of the premier public markets for the mining sector. The Company can give no assurances that the Listing will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any significant market for its securities will develop. The Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the CSE's listing requirements and the Company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. There can be no guarantee that a receipt for the final prospectus will be obtained from the Commissions or that the CSE will accept the Listing.

The Company also announces that it has prepared, in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, a technical report December 10, 2025 (the "Technical Report") in respect of the Douay East Property located in Quebec, Canada (the "Douay East Property"). The Technical Report is titled "Geological Introduction to Abitibi Greenstone Gold Corp.'s Douay East Property, Quebec, Canada" and was signed on January 31, 2026, prepared by Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo., Francis Minerals Ltd. A copy of the Technical Report will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and currently has a portfolio of one property, the Douay East Property. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Douay East Property as more particularly set out in the Technical Report, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests, assess their potential and engage in exploration activities.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the Listing, the receipt for the preliminary and final non-offering prospectus from the BCSC and the OSC, and statements relating to the exploration of the Douay East Property are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has made certain assumptions about the forward-looking information, including the ability to receive a final receipt for its Prospectus and its ability to obtain the Listing on the CSE and timing of these events, the benefits to be derived from being a public company, that the Listing application will be successful, or that if it is successful, that any significant market for its securities will develop. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the possibility that planned exploration programs will be delayed, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, activities of the Company may be adversely impacted by the current economic conditions, including the ability of the Company to secure additional financing, the possibility that future development of Company's products and services results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals, the Company's dependence on the Douay East Property, exploration, development and production risks, dependence on key personnel, limited operating history, and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus.

Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

