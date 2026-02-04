UWGEAM LLC: Darrell Kelley Generates Buzz with His Latest Song 'Ice Cold Killerz'

UWGEAM LLC announces the release of a new music project from recording artist Darrell Kelley, supported by official video, audio, and photo assets distributed through established digital media outlets. The release highlights UWGEAM LLC's role as the originating source and publisher of all associated multimedia content.

## Darrell Kelley Releases New Single "Ice Cold Killerz"

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / UWGEAM LLC proudly announces the release of *"Ice Cold Killerz"*, the latest single from recording artist Darrell Kelley. The new track delivers a confident, high-energy sound while addressing serious real-world events through artistic expression.

"Ice Cold Killerz" blends modern production with assertive lyricism, reinforcing Darrell Kelley's presence within today's independent music landscape. **The song was written in reference to Renée Good and Alex Pretti, with its thematic focus tied to the concept of ice killing them and events associated with Minneapolis, Minnesota.** The record uses symbolism and narrative to convey its message within a musical framework.

The release is supported by official promotional visuals, including YouTube-hosted video content and photography, all produced, managed, and distributed by UWGEAM LLC.

This announcement represents a coordinated digital media rollout designed to expand audience reach across music streaming services, social platforms, and video outlets. UWGEAM LLC serves as the owner, publisher, and distributor of the multimedia assets referenced in this release.

"Ice Cold Killerz" is now available through major digital music platforms, with supporting media accessible through Darrell Kelley's official outlets and UWGEAM LLC's corporate website.

## Official Media Outlets & Digital Platforms

Darrell Kelley maintains an active presence across verified digital and media platforms, including:

- **Instagram (Official)** - https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial

- **YouTube (Official Video)** - https://youtu.be/zD3IsSuwF_U?si=ySzTHwQ5QMryuchm

- **YouTube** - Official music videos and visual content

- **Spotify** - Official music releases and artist catalog

- **Apple Music** - Digital music streaming and downloads

- **Amazon Music** - Music availability and discovery

- **SoundCloud** - Independent releases and promotional audio

- **Facebook** - Official announcements and fan engagement

## Official Company Website

- **UWGEAM LLC (Official Website)** - https://www.uwgeam.com

The website serves as the central hub for official announcements, artist releases, multimedia assets, and company information.

## Media & Booking Contact

- **Email** - darrell@uwgeam.com

- **Phone** - (888) 557-8883

These contact details serve as the official channels for media inquiries, interviews, licensing, partnerships, and booking requests.

## About Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley is an independent recording artist recognized for his expressive delivery and authentic musical style. His work emphasizes originality, confidence, and creative independence, supported by consistent releases and visual storytelling across digital platforms.

## About UWGEAM LLC

UWGEAM LLC is a U.S.-based media and digital content company specializing in the production, management, and distribution of original multimedia content. The company oversees music releases, video production, photography, and strategic digital media campaigns. UWGEAM LLC is the official source and publisher of all assets associated with this release.

## Source

UWGEAM LLC

https://www.uwgeam.com

SOURCE: UWGEAM LLC

