Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering", see news release dated January 13, 2026, January 14, 2026 and January 29, 2026). Under the Second Tranche, the Company issued 1,590,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.58 per Unit for gross proceeds of $922,200. Under the entire Offering, the Company issued a total of 55,173,000 Units at a price of $0.58 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $32,000,340.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Share") and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at $0.80 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the date of issue.

The securities issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers are not subject to a hold period in Canada as the Units were offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935, Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Quebec). Under the entire Offering, the Company paid finders a cash fee totaling $1,834,754. No finder's warrants were issued.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used on (i) its drilling program at the Candelaria Project; (ii) certain exploration and geophysics work at its mineral properties; (iii) metallurgical and environmental work at the Candelaria Project, (iv) preparing a pre-feasibility study on the Candelaria Project; (v) annual mineral claim payments to the Bureau of Land Management; (vi) exploration drilling at the Company's mineral properties and (vii) general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282654

Source: Silver One Resources Inc.