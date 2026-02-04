Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 06:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dot Inc.: Dot Pad Wins GESS 2025, Advancing Inclusive Education Across the Middle East region

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Pad, the flagship tactile display developed by Dot Inc., was recognized at the GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Education Awards 2025, held in Dubai on November 12, 2025. The product was awarded "SEN (Special Educational Needs) and Inclusive Resource and Equipment Supplier of the Year," selected from a record number of submissions representing 61 countries worldwide. This recognition highlights the growing global importance of accessible and inclusive educational technologies.

Malak Aljadaan, a visually impaired accessibility consultant from Jordan, is exploring the Jordanian flag through the Dot Pad and reacting with amazement.

Dot Pad is a refreshable, multi-line tactile and braille display designed for blind and visually impaired learners. Unlike conventional braille devices that primarily focus on linear text, Dot Pad enables users to access graphics, diagrams, charts, mathematical expressions, and spatial information through touch. This expanded capability allows visually impaired students to engage more fully with STEM subjects and other visually intensive learning materials, supporting equal participation in both mainstream and special education environments.

Building on this international recognition, Dot Inc. is actively expanding Dot Pad adoption across the Middle East region through its strategic partnership with Topland, the company's official distributor in the region. Together, Dot Inc. and Topland are working closely with schools, universities, and public-sector institutions to introduce inclusive learning technologies aligned with regional educational priorities.

Commenting on the partnership, Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland Group, said, "Partnering with Dot Inc allows us to introduce world-class assistive technology to the Middle East and significantly improve access to education for learners who need it most. At Topland Group, we see accessibility not as an add-on, but as a foundation for a more inclusive and future-ready education system."

Topland plays a critical role in local deployment, market development, and partnership building, ensuring that Dot Pad solutions are effectively integrated into regional education systems and accessibility initiatives. Through this collaboration, Dot Pad is positioned as a practical and scalable solution to address long-standing educational barriers faced by visually impaired learners in the region.

The impact of Dot Pad has been recognized by users and accessibility advocates alike. Malak Aljadaan, former Associate Human Rights Officer at the United Nations in Amman, Jordan, shared her experience, stating:
"Dot Pad is the most amazing device I've ever tried. I wish I had access to this when I was in school. Through the app, I can explore many features, and being able to read the Quran in multi-line braille is far more empowering than only listening. This technology truly supports accessibility and inclusive design for learners with visual impairments."

Looking ahead, Dot Inc. and Topland plan to continue advancing tactile interface technology while deepening collaborations with regional partners. By combining innovative hardware, localized partnerships, and a commitment to inclusive design, Dot aims to ensure that learners with special educational needs across the Middle East region have equal access to knowledge, education, and opportunity.

Pictured is Ahrum Choi (center), Director of Dot Inc., holding the

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869193/Photo1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874575/2nd_photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dot-pad-wins-gess-2025-advancing-inclusive-education-across-the-middle-east-region-302677134.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.