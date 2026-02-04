Das Instrument 4Q3 AU000000RUL2 RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.02.2026The instrument 4Q3 AU000000RUL2 RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026Das Instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026The instrument 8SW BMG0451H2087 ARCHER LTD. NEW DL 0,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.02.2026Das Instrument XUPB US3722791098 GENFIT S.A. ADR/1 EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.02.2026The instrument XUPB US3722791098 GENFIT S.A. ADR/1 EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026Das Instrument 26O0 AU0000308157 GLOBAL URANIUM+ENRICHMENT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.02.2026The instrument 26O0 AU0000308157 GLOBAL URANIUM+ENRICHMENT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026Das Instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.02.2026The instrument J57 AU0000136046 BASTION MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026Das Instrument HM5 AU0000109910 CYCLONE METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.02.2026The instrument HM5 AU0000109910 CYCLONE METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.02.2026