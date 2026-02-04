Tariff reductions under the new U.S.-India trade agreement lower import costs for solar modules and energy storage components. Reciprocal tariffs were effectively reduced from 50% to 18%.From pv magazine USA The United States and India recently reached a strategic turning point in trade relations. On February 3, 2026, the nations struck a deal to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, including solar modules and energy storage components, from 25% to 18%. For developers, relief comes from the removal of penalties. The U.S. agreed to rescind a 25% penalty tariff previously imposed due to India's ...

