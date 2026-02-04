Provides 2026 business outlook with multiple start of production (SOP) targets in 2027

Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency and developer of Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD), today provided a business update highlighting further technical progress across China and Europe as the Company advances towards global commercialization. In the fourth quarter of 2025, another Global Tier 1 completed DMD testing, achieving efficiency exceeding expectations. The Company also signed two additional memoranda of understanding, expanding engagement with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. In total, Tula is advancing six development programs towards a start of production (SOP) in 2027, with additional programs to follow.

In China, Tula has recently signed two additional agreements one with a Chinese OEM and another with a global Tier 1 supplier. The OEM has already begun dynamometer testing to confirm the DMD benefit, and upon meeting expectations, an over-the-air update adding DMD software into the OEM's existing fleet of vehicles could happen in the fourth quarter of this year. A joint presentation summarizing the test results is also planned at the IAPS Conference in Shanghai in March. Together with Tula's Tier 1 partner, dynamometer testing will commence in March, and DMD is currently targeted at multiple OEM customers. Tula is further engaged with over a dozen other OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, reflecting strong regional interest in DMD's software-based efficiency solution across all electrified powertrain platforms.

Simultaneously, momentum is also building in Europe. In January, an OEM completed dynamometer testing, confirming the benefit of DMD. Two additional OEMs are organizing DMD projects to begin in the first half of 2026. While most projects worldwide are focused on interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors, other upcoming OEM projects will focus on externally excited synchronous motor applications where DMD benefits are significantly higher.

"We're seeing OEMs and suppliers quickly integrating DMD into their software, with subsequent dynamometer and vehicle testing confirming software-only IPM benefits in the range of 0.5% to 1%," said John Fuerst, President and CEO of Tula Technology. "Consistent results across simulation and on the dynamometer, along with vehicles delivering DMD imperceptibly, confirm the effectiveness of DMD with our partners. We look forward to bringing our programs in China and Europe to production, with 2027 right around the corner."

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula's culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company that has been backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203067980/en/

Contacts:

Media: Financial Profiles

Kelly Hull

khull@finprofiles.com

310-622-8252

Investors: Financial Profiles

Tricia Ross

tross@finprofiles.com

310-622-8226