Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

A yellow and blue textAI-generated content may be incorrect.

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

(OTCQB Ticker: DGQTF)

4 February 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company"), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker DGQTF .

This milestone follows the Company's successful Admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on 1 December 2025, marking the next phase of Delta's strategy to expand its global profile, broaden accessibility to international investors and increase trading liquidity.

Enhancing Delta Gold Technologies American Presence

The OTCQB Market is designed for early - stage and developing companies and provides U.S. investors with a transparent and regulated public market. Trading on the OTCQB will complement Delta's existing Aquis listing by:

· Providing U.S. investors with more efficient access to the Company's shares

· Increasing visibility within the North American capital markets

· Supporting long - term shareholder value by improving liquidity and market reach

No new shares are being issued in connection with this cross - trading facility. Delta will continue to adhere to its primary regulatory obligations on the Aquis Stock Exchange in the UK.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with a top global nanotechnology and QC team at the University of Toronto located in Ontario, Canada, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology on a global basis. University of Toronto will supply facilities and researchers to Delta, and the Company plans to develop commercial licenses.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"Our move to the OTCQB Market represents a significant milestone in Delta's evolution. Following our successful Aquis listing, today's commencement of trading on OTCQB broadens our reach to U.S. investors, enhances our market visibility, and supports our ambition to build globally relevant quantum computing IP. We are committed to leveraging partnerships with leading academic researchers, targeting the USA, Canada and the UK top universities and creating opportunities for collaboration in this rapidly developing sector."

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)20 7 374 2212



4302138_0.png
© 2026 PR Newswire
