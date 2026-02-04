Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR)(OTCQX:PTHRF) ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at its Houston office and remotely (the "AGM") on Wednesday12th March 2026at3:00 pm GMT.

The AGM will be hosted in person by the Chairman and remotely by Computershare, and will be open to all registered shareholders, allowing full live voting functionality via the platform. The AGM will cover the formal business of voting only and will be followed by an investor presentation and Q&A to be held via a separate webinar (the "webinar"), which will be hosted by Investor Meet Company and which will be open to all shareholders and the wider public.

Details for both the AGM and webinar will be released in due course.

Further details on the arrangement for this year's AGM will be set out in the Notice of AGM. The Company expects to post the Notice of AGM, together with a Form of Proxy and other necessary documents, to shareholders shortly. The Notice of AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

-ENDS-

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc David Hobbs, Chairman Max Easley, Chief Executive Officer Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations contact@pantheonresources.com Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, andJoint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio Charlie Hammond +44 20 7523 8000 Oak Securities (Joint Broker) +44 20 3973 3678 Jerry Keen BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe Megan Ray Matthew Bowld MZ Group (USA Investor Relations Contact) Lucas Zimmerman Ian Scargill +1 949 259 4987

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field to FID and first production into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude). The Gas Sales Precedent Agreement signed with AGDC provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807mile pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska during 2029. The Company intends to apply cashflows from Ahpun to support the FID for the Kodiak field.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 1,208 mmbbl of ANS crude and 5,396 bcf of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources of 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visit www.pantheonresources.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-notice-of-agm-1133509