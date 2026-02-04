Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Sports Limited: Repayment of Short Term Loan

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Repayment of Short Term Loan 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Repayment of Short Term Loan 
04-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 February 2026 

VVV Sports Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Repayment of Short Term Loan 

VVV Sports Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading 
on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker VVV), is pleased to announce that it has repaid the loan of 
GBP250,000 from Campana Investments Limited ("Campana"). 

The original loan was for a fixed term of one year with a 5% per annum interest rate, but the Directors have determined 
that it is in the interests of the Company to repay the loan in full with immediate effect. 

Campana is ultimately controlled by David Rowland, the father of VVV's Executive Chairman, Jonathan Rowland.  
Accordingly, the early repayment of the loan constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth 
Market Access Rulebook. The Directors, other than Jonathan Rowland, having exercised reasonable care, skill and 
diligence, consider that the early repayment of the loan is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the 
Company are concerned. 

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure 
 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 
as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

-Ends- 

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
 
Jonathan Rowland        info@vvvsports.pro 

Aquis Corporate Adviser 
 
David Coffman          +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
 
AlbR Capital Limited

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 417067 
EQS News ID:  2270788 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.