VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Repayment of Short Term Loan 04-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 February 2026 VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Repayment of Short Term Loan VVV Sports Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker VVV), is pleased to announce that it has repaid the loan of GBP250,000 from Campana Investments Limited ("Campana"). The original loan was for a fixed term of one year with a 5% per annum interest rate, but the Directors have determined that it is in the interests of the Company to repay the loan in full with immediate effect. Campana is ultimately controlled by David Rowland, the father of VVV's Executive Chairman, Jonathan Rowland. Accordingly, the early repayment of the loan constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. The Directors, other than Jonathan Rowland, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, consider that the early repayment of the loan is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned. Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. -Ends- For further information please contact: The Company Jonathan Rowland info@vvvsports.pro Aquis Corporate Adviser David Coffman +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 AlbR Capital Limited

