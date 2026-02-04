Solar has become the largest renewable source of installed power capacity in the United States, surpassing wind after 27 consecutive months as the leading source of new grid additions, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).From pv magazine USA November 2025 marked the 27th consecutive month that solar was the number one source of new generating capacity in the United States. Since September 2023, solar has remained the top monthly contributor of new generating capacity in the country. Of the 35,321 MW total added to the grid in the first 11 months of 2025, solar contributed ...

