Chinese researchers have demonstrated a single-step submicron structured surface texturing process that improved the absolute efficiency of a TOPCon solar cell by 1% through broadband anti-reflection and lower electrical resistance. The cell-level performance was validated in laboratory and outdoor tests.A research group led by Jiangsu Ocean University in China has demonstrated a single-step surface texturing process that can reportedly boost absolute silicon solar cell efficiency of a tunnelling oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) by 1%. The cell-level performance was validated in laboratory and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...