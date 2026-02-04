Vanderbilt Report Issues Coverage on Full Alliance Group Inc.

Independent Analysis Highlights Dual-Foundation Business Model Combining Revenue Operations with Digital Securities Innovation

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / The Vanderbilt Report, an independent research firm focused on emerging growth companies and capital markets innovation, today issued coverage on Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI), highlighting the Company's strategic achievements throughout Q4 2025 and positioning as a rare micro-cap issuer successfully executing across both revenue-generating operations and blockchain-based capital structure modernization.

Key Investment Themes Identified:

The Vanderbilt Report's analysis identifies Full Alliance Group as demonstrating significant progress across multiple strategic fronts that warrant investor attention:

First-Mover Digital Securities Positioning - FAGI's emergence as the first publicly traded company to adopt TNCDP's Series QDP framework establishes competitive advantages through founding shareholder status, planned $QMAXX tokenized preferred listing, and equity participation in infrastructure expected to serve thousands of OTC and small-cap issuers.

Dual Tokenization Strategy - The Company's parallel development of preferred equity tokenization (via TNCDP) and common equity tokenization (via Qubitera Holdings with post-quantum cryptography) creates multiple value creation pathways and reduces single-point execution risk.

Demonstrated Operating Business Traction - JusSpray HOCl skin defense spray's continued Amazon growth, doctor validation, and expanding product offerings demonstrate product-market fit and generate cash flow supporting technology development without toxic dilution.

Strategic Equity Positions - Founding shareholder equity in TNCDP provides leveraged exposure to digital preferred market expansion without requiring FAGI to directly service thousands of potential clients.

"FAGI's move toward tokenized equity represents a new chapter in micro-cap modernization-bridging traditional share structures with emerging digital-asset frameworks," stated The Vanderbilt Report. "Unlike pure blockchain plays burning cash without revenue or legacy companies attempting credibility-challenged pivots, Full Alliance Group combines proven cash-flow operations with next-generation technology development."

Competitive Differentiation Through Dual-Foundation Model

The analysis emphasizes FAGI's structural advantages over comparable public companies:

Revenue-generating operations (Aquaox manufacturing, JusSpray consumer products, supplement manufacturing, e-commerce) fund blockchain development and provide downside protection

Technology infrastructure initiatives (Qubitera blockchain, YAHBEE payments, TNCDP partnership) position Company for exponential value creation if enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates

Post-quantum cryptographic architecture addresses security vulnerabilities other blockchain projects ignore

Multiple value creation pathways reduce risk compared to single-focus digital asset ventures

Market Opportunity Assessment

The Vanderbilt Report estimates TNCDP's addressable market at 1,800-3,000 OTC and small-cap companies in the near term, representing substantial revenue potential for the infrastructure provider and corresponding value creation for founding shareholders. The analysis further suggests compliant tokenized equity could become standard infrastructure for 20-30% of OTC issuers within 5-7 years, creating significant first-mover advantages.

Investment Thesis Summary

"We believe traditional micro-cap valuation models underestimate the strategic option value embedded in FAGI's digital securities positioning," The Vanderbilt Report states. "The Company is building infrastructure that, if adopted broadly, could redefine how micro-cap issuers access capital, provide shareholder liquidity, and demonstrate transparency."

The report identifies Full Alliance Group as compelling for investors seeking exposure to digital securities infrastructure without pure-play blockchain volatility, revenue-generating operations providing cash flow stability, and first-mover positioning in emerging tokenized preferred markets.

Critical Monitoring Points for 2026:

Series QDP implementation timeline and $QMAXX listing progress

JusSpray Amazon sales trajectory and product line expansion

Qubitera tokenized equity pilot launch and enterprise adoption

TNCDP market expansion and founding shareholder value realization

Full Report Available

The complete Vanderbilt Report coverage assessment, including detailed valuation framework, competitive analysis, risk factors, and market opportunity sizing, is available at www.vanderbiltreport.com

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report provides independent analysis of emerging growth companies, with particular focus on capital markets innovation, digital securities infrastructure, and operating businesses pursuing transformative strategies. Coverage emphasizes rigorous fundamental analysis combined with forward-looking assessment of technological and regulatory trends reshaping public markets.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI)

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company operating at the intersection of blockchain innovation, quantum-secure data infrastructure, and established revenue-generating wellness businesses. Through operating subsidiaries including Aquaox Pure Solutions, Qubitera Holdings, and YAHBEE, the Company combines proven cash-flow-positive operations with next-generation technology development. For more information, visit www.fullalliance-group.com .

