Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
04.02.2026 09:03 Uhr
04-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Admission to Trading on the American OTCQB Market 

Anemoi International Ltd (XLON:AMOI / OTCQB:AMOIF), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed technology company, is 
pleased to announce that its shares ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market 
("OTCQB") in the United States and will commence trading on the OTCQB market at the open today, under the symbol 
"AMOIF". 
 
This will not affect trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will continue under 
the symbol "AMOI", and no new Ordinary Shares have been issued through this process. The Company will continue to make 
all announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange as normal and is not subject to any Sarbanes-Oxley or 
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements. 
 
The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will enable US based investors to purchase and hold shares of the 
Company, which they would otherwise be unable to hold in certain US brokerage accounts thereby adding to the liquidity 
of the stock. A further compelling reason for the OTC listing is the Company's recent announcement (AMOI:Trasna) in 
respect of the proposed USD150 million acquisition of the Trasna Group of Companies. 
 
About Trasna: 
 
https://www.trasna.io/ 
 
Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. 
With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data 
management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM 
manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. 
 
Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing 
complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, 
efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM 
solution providers in the World. 
 
Duncan Soukup, Chairman, commented: 
 
"We are excited by the opportunities that access to US investors through OTC Markets offers. AMOI's RTO transaction 
with Trasna will be transformational for both companies, and the OTC Listing can be seen as Trasna's first step into 
the US capital markets. Trasna's current sales in the US are less than 10%, allowing for substantial future growth; 
with direct access to US investors now secured, Trasna can also look forward to potential interest from Wall Street 
analysts and US Investment Banks, which should help create a solid platform to support the Company's Global growth 
ambitions." 
 
"I would like to extend my personal thanks to Jonathan Dickson and the entire OTC Markets Team for their professional 
support during the application and onboarding process. it has been a great pleasure working with you all. Thank you and 
we look forward to the future on OTC Markets confident in the knowledge that we are in good hands" 

END 

Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Enquiries            enquiries@anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 417069 
EQS News ID:  2270810 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270810&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
