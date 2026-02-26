Anzeige
Anemoi International Ltd: Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

DJ Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 
26-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy 

Further to the Company's announcement dated 24 November 2025 in respect of the sale of crypto related investments, the 
Board confirms it has no further exposure to Crypto currencies, and that given the Company's previously announced RTO 
transaction, it has ceased pursuing a crypto treasury management strategy and has no intention of re-initiating any 
crypto treasury strategy. 
 
Commenting, Duncan Soukup said "Our foray into Crypto was highly lucrative but now that the Company has embarked on an 
RTO strategy, the Company's Board has decided to cease all Crypto Treasury activities." 

END 

Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Enquiries            enquiries@anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 419209 
EQS News ID:  2281658 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281658&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
