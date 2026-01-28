DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes 28-Jan-2026 / 10:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Board Changes The Company announces that, with immediate effect, Richard Emanuel has stepped down from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to wish Richard every success in his future endeavours. END Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

