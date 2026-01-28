Anzeige
Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Frankfurt
28.01.26
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes 
28-Jan-2026 / 10:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Board Changes 

The Company announces that, with immediate effect, Richard Emanuel has stepped down from the Board of Directors to 
pursue other opportunities. 
 
The Board would like to wish Richard every success in his future endeavours. 

END 

Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 416447 
EQS News ID:  2267334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026

© 2026 Dow Jones News
