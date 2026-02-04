The Chinese PV equipment provider said the result was certified by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH). The cell was fabricated with Maxwell's in-house heterojunction production-line equipment and an end-to-end process flow.China-based PV equipment supplier Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co., Ltd. has announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.92% for a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell. The result was independently certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany. The cell also recorded an open-circuit voltage of 951.7 mV, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...