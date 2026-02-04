Cybersecurity Veteran With Two Decades of Experience To Lead Growth and Drive Tailored, Value-driven Security Strategies for Businesses Across Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Gianluca Meomartini, a sales professional with more than 27 years of experience in leading multinational software and cybersecurity companies, has joined the company's leadership team as Regional VP of Sales Southern EMEA.

In his new role, Gianluca will lead Bitdefender's business across Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Romania, capitalizing on growing opportunities in Southern Europe as organizations face rising cyberattacks, evolving data protection and compliance requirements, and increasing demand for digital sovereignty-focused security solutions. He will work closely with his sales teams to develop market-specific strategies aligned with broader EMEA priorities, while strengthening relationships with customers, value-add partners, and distributors across the region.

"As cybercriminals operate around the clock, protecting organizations requires vision, innovation, and constant commitment," said Meomartini. "As a European cybersecurity company, Bitdefender brings a unique understanding of regional regulations, data sovereignty expectations, and local business needs. By combining proactive prevention with advanced detection and response, including XDR and MDR services, we help organizations significantly reduce their attack surface and overall risk. I'm excited to work alongside our customers and partners to turn security into a true business enabler and make a tangible difference in how they defend against today's evolving threats."

Gianluca Meomartini brings more than two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry, having held senior sales leadership roles at leading multinational software and security companies including McAfee, Intel Security and, most recently, Trellix, where he led pan-European sales organizations.

Throughout his career, he has built a strong track record in developing go-to-market strategies, leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth by aligning advanced security solutions with customers' business priorities. Known for his energy, creativity and results-driven mindset, Meomartini combines deep market insight with the ability to build trusted relationships with customers, partners and internal stakeholders.

"Gianluca brings a wealth of cybersecurity expertise, deep market knowledge and proven go-to-market leadership to Bitdefender," said Andrei Florescu, President and General Manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "His extensive experience in leading high-performing sales organizations and delivering tailored, value-driven security strategies will be instrumental as we continue to support customers across Southern Europe in navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape and rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape."

