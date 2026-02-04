Selection driven by superior technology, dedicated support, and proven reliability amidst strong in-market competition

Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced that Vault Payment Solutions, Australia's leading provider of secure card payments, has selected Thredd to power its expansion into new regions on Mastercard's global network. The partnership will support Vault's launch of new prepaid, debit, and private-label card programmes in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Vault, which recently became a Mastercard Principal Issuing Partner, provides full end-to-end programme management and advanced card infrastructure for reward programmes, gift cards, embedded finance, and closed-loop, private-label use cases. The partnership enables Vault to run a diverse portfolio of card programmes leveraging Thredd's full-stack issuing and processing capabilities, including virtual and physical cards, tokenization fraud monitoring, 3DS, digital wallet integrations and transaction controls.

The company selected Thredd following a competitive evaluation that included multiple global processors. In a market where low-cost, cloud-native platforms have struggled to deliver at scale, Vault chose a partner with a proven ability to support complex, multi-region launches. According to both teams, Thredd won the engagement based on a combination of capabilities, global support, technical flexibility, on-the-ground expertise in Australia and the UK, and a strong collaborative approach with Mastercard.

"Vault is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we love to collaborate with," said Damien Gough, Head of Asia Pacific at Thredd. "Their leadership in programme management and embedded payments, combined with their growing global footprint, aligns perfectly with Thredd's mission to enable the most innovative card propositions in the market. We're proud they selected us following a competitive process, and we look forward to supporting their expansion across Australia, the UK, and beyond."

"Connecting directly to Mastercard and selecting an issuer processing partner was a pivotal decision for us," said Michael Jess, Founder and CEO, Vault Payment Solutions Group. "Thredd stood out not only for its robust technology and full suite of capabilities, but also for its people, regional expertise, and collaborative approach. Our teams share a deep understanding of complex, modern card use cases, and together we're enabling the next wave of innovative, embedded finance experiences for our clients."

This partnership reinforces Thredd's position as the processor of choice for innovative, fast-scaling programme managers and strengthens our mission to power the next generation of embedded, global card experiences.

About Vault Payment Solutions

Vault is a Melbourne-based fintech that simplifies embedded card payments for brands and platforms. With solutions spanning gift cards, reloadable prepaid cards, and controlled payment rails, Vault enables businesses to embed branded, secure, and compliant payment experiences at scale. www.vaultps.com.au

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204764332/en/

Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com