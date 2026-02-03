NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB) will effect a one-for-eight reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. Stockholders of Rallybio approved an amendment to Rallybio's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amendment") to effect the reverse stock split at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on January 26, 2026. The reverse stock split is intended to give Rallybio greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs and to increase the per share trading price of the Rallybio common stock to enable Rallybio to satisfy the minimum price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Pursuant to the Amendment, the reverse stock split will be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on February 6, 2026. Rallybio expects that upon the opening of trading on February 6, 2026, its common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol "RLYB" and the new CUSIP number 75120L 209.The reverse stock split affects all issued and outstanding shares of Rallybio's common stock. The par value of Rallybio's common stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001 per share after the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in Rallybio's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in some stockholders receiving cash in lieu of any fractional shares as described below.No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional shares equal to the fair market value of such fractional shares, as determined in good faith by Rallybio's Board of Directors.Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare") is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Computershare will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for book entry of the appropriate number of post-split shares and receiving payment for any fractional shares. Stockholders owning shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will receive payment for any fractional shares in accordance with their respective bank's, broker's, or nominee's particular processes. Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in Rallybio's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2026.About RallybioRallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of complement dysregulation and hematology. The Company's lead program, RLYB116, is a differentiated C5 inhibitor with the potential to treat diseases of complement dysregulation, with an initial focus on immune platelet transfusion refractoriness (PTR) and refractory antiphospholipid syndrome (APS). Rallybio's pipeline also includes RLYB332, a preclinical long-acting matriptase-2 antibody for the treatment of diseases of iron overload. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will," "establish," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at www.rallybio.com. Rallybio cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Rallybio undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.ContactsInvestor ContactsSamantha TracyRallybio Corporation(475) 47-RALLY (Ext. 282)investors@rallybio.comKevin LuiPrecision AQ(212) 698-8691kevin.lui@precisionaq.comMedia Contactmedia@rallybio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203651741/en/