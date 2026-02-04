Nasdaq, Inc.: Japan's Osaka Exchange Adopts Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading and Surveillance Technology for Next-Generation Derivatives Platform

OSE's technology modernization strengthens Japan's position as a leading global derivatives market

Expands Nasdaq's comprehensive technology partnership across Japan's financial services ecosystem

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Japan Exchange Group's Osaka Exchange (OSE) has selected Nasdaq's advanced Eqlipse Trading and Market Surveillance technology platforms for its next-generation derivatives infrastructure. This strategic technology partnership represents a significant step forward in OSE's modernization journey, positioning Japan's derivatives market for enhanced global competitiveness and future growth opportunities.

Ryusuke Yokoyama, President & CEO of OSE, said: "I am very pleased that we have selected Nasdaq as our development partner. We have built a strong relationship of trust with Nasdaq over many years in the field of market infrastructure, and this new initiative will further reinforce our long-term collaboration. The platform will significantly enhance the foundation of derivatives trading at OSE, and by combining Nasdaq's expertise with our own experience, we believe we can provide all market stakeholders with a safer and more efficient trading environment."

The expanded partnership reflects OSE's commitment to deploying world-class infrastructure that can adapt to evolving market dynamics while maintaining the highest standards of performance, resilience, and integrity. The advanced platforms will provide OSE with the agility to rapidly deploy new products and services, scale efficiently with growing volumes, and future-proof operations for emerging market opportunities.

"The evolution of global capital markets demands infrastructure that can not only meet today's requirements but anticipate tomorrow's opportunities," said Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq. "OSE's modernization program reflects their commitment to delivering world-class market infrastructure that enhances Japan's position as a leading global derivatives market. Our technology will provide OSE with the agility and advanced capabilities needed to serve their clients while positioning for future innovation and growth."

Advanced Technology Platforms Enhance Market Operations and Integrity

Market operators worldwide are navigating an increasingly complex operating environment characterized by changing investor expectations, evolving market structure, and competitive pressures. As markets rapidly evolve, exchange operators are investing in next-generation technology platforms that offer the flexibility, scalability, and advanced capabilities necessary to capture new growth opportunities while maintaining operational excellence.

OSE's adoption of Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading will provide enhanced performance capabilities, supporting multi-asset trading with ultra-low latency and the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions. The platform's scalable architecture will enable OSE to efficiently manage volume fluctuations while providing market participants with robust risk management tools and market-standard APIs.

The integration of Nasdaq Market Surveillance technology will further strengthen OSE's market integrity framework, leveraging advanced analytics and AI-powered capabilities to detect and investigate potential market abuse.

Strengthening Japan's Financial Market Infrastructure Partnership with Nasdaq

This announcement builds upon Nasdaq's deep and longstanding technology partnership with Japan's financial services ecosystem. Beyond OSE, Nasdaq provides mission critical technology to many of Japan's largest institutions including market leading capital markets, treasury, and regulatory solutions with its Calypso, AxiomSL, and Trade Surveillance platforms.

"Nasdaq's partnership with Japan's financial services ecosystem spans decades, reflecting our deep commitment to supporting the modernization and growth of Japan's capital markets," said R.G. Manalac, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at Nasdaq. "From market infrastructure to regulatory technology and risk management solutions, we are proud to serve as a strategic technology partner across the fabric of Japan's financial system. This expanded partnership with OSE reinforces our role in helping Japanese markets compete and innovate on the global stage."

Global Technology Leadership in Market Infrastructure

Around the world, Nasdaq's technology is used by all global systematically important banks, over half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, more than 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.

