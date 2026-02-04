Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Dow Jones News
04.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
04-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
04/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                          Listing Category        ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 
 
4.125% Social Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in  Debt and debt-like securities  XS3285776236 --  
excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 Debt and debt-like securities  XS3217881492 --  
each) 
 
 
Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 Debt and debt-like securities  XS3217881229 --  
each) 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
2.75% Green Bonds due 04/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and debt-like securities  XS3285547041 --  
denominations of KRW10,000,000 each) 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered 
in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in Debt and debt-like securities  XS2067306253 --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered 
in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in Debt and debt-like securities  XS2067306337 --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: Dauch Corporation 
 
                                    Equity shares (international 
Ordinary Shares of common stock of par value USD0.01 each; fully paid  commercial companies secondary US0240611030 --  
                                    listing) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
(MNT linked) 10% Notes due 04/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like securities  XS3289242425 --  
denominations of USD100,000 each) 
 
 
5.65% Callable Notes due 04/02/2041; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like securities  XS3286694479 --  
denominations of AUD1,000,000 each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised derivatives     XS3188900560 --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised derivatives     XS3188900131 --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised derivatives     XS3188900487 --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised derivatives     XS3188899374 --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: Motability Operations Group plc 
 
4.125% Notes due 04/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess Debt and debt-like securities  XS3285025345 --  
thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 04/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by 
notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000  Debt and debt-like securities  XS3286661114 --  
in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 417066 
EQS News ID:  2270780 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270780&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
