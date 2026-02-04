Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 04-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 04/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 4.125% Social Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in Debt and debt-like securities XS3285776236 -- excess thereof) Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 Debt and debt-like securities XS3217881492 -- each) Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 Debt and debt-like securities XS3217881229 -- each) Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 2.75% Green Bonds due 04/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like securities XS3285547041 -- denominations of KRW10,000,000 each) Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in Debt and debt-like securities XS2067306253 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in Debt and debt-like securities XS2067306337 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Dauch Corporation Equity shares (international Ordinary Shares of common stock of par value USD0.01 each; fully paid commercial companies secondary US0240611030 -- listing) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT (MNT linked) 10% Notes due 04/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like securities XS3289242425 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) 5.65% Callable Notes due 04/02/2041; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like securities XS3286694479 -- denominations of AUD1,000,000 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3188900560 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3188900131 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3188900487 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 04/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised derivatives XS3188899374 -- bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Motability Operations Group plc 4.125% Notes due 04/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess Debt and debt-like securities XS3285025345 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 04/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 Debt and debt-like securities XS3286661114 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)

