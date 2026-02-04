Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Peab AB: Year-end report 2025: Strong end to the year

Peab Year-end report, January - December 2025

"Peab ends 2025 with both net sales and the operating margin continuing to grow in construction contract operations along with strong development in Swerock/Asphalt's operating margin. Peab is entering the new year with a stable order situation and strong financial position", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

October - December 2025

  • Net sales SEK 17,125 million (16,785)
  • Operating profit SEK 996 million (1,255)
  • Operating margin 5.8 percent (7.5)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK 934 million (1,183)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 2.69 (3.63)
  • Orders received SEK 14,947 million (12,052)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK 2,250 million (1,719)

January - December 2025

  • Net sales SEK 58,589 million (58,697)
  • Operating profit SEK 2,626 million (2,763)
  • Operating margin 4.5 percent (4.7)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK 1,674 million (2,425). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 4.66 (7.25)
  • Orders received SEK 54,927 million (56,510)
  • Order backlog SEK 48,544 million (44,906)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK 4,119 million (2,601)
  • Net debt SEK 6,400 million (9,118)
  • Net debt/equity ratio 0.4 (0.5)
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.30 (2.75) per share divided into two payments

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 4, 2026 at 8 a.m. CET.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 12,000 employees and net sales of SEK 59 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

