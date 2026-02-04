Australia's rooftop solar fleet continues to expand with a combined 28.3 GW of generation capacity commissioned by the end of 2025 with approximately 4.3 million installations across the country.From pv magazine Australia A new report from the Clean Energy Council (CEC) shows Australian homes and businesses installed 2.6 GW of new rooftop solar capacity during 2025, including 1.5 GW in the second half of the year, boosting the overall total to 28.3 GW. The latest edition of the CEC's half-yearly Rooftop Solar and Storage Report shows 139,080 rooftop PV units were installed in the six months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...