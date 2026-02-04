Vanderbilt Report: Transglobal Management Group Achieves Profitability Through Golf Industry Consolidation

Strategic Acquisition Delivers Immediate Operating Income and Multi-Asset Platform for Expansion

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID:TMGI) has executed a strategic transformation that positions the publicly traded company at the intersection of golf course ownership, reservation technology, and hospitality operations. The acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC and its portfolio of operating assets delivered immediate profitability while establishing a platform for industry consolidation.

Jeff "JH" Foster, founder and CEO of GETGOLF, assumed the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TMGI in October 2025. The transaction brought three revenue-generating businesses into the public company structure: Apache Creek Golf Club plus Stand-By Golf, a 37-year-old reservation system operating across premium golf markets in Phoenix/Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.

The Profitability Framework

Stand-By Golf anchors TMGI's financial foundation with demonstrated operating performance. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the reservation platform generated $1.3 million in gross revenue and $300,000 in net profit-representing year-over-year increases of 10% and 22%, respectively.

The business model operates on established economics: golfers access discounted tee times at more than 200 championship courses, receiving 20% to 60% savings on posted rates. Reservations are available same-day through 90 days in advance, creating booking flexibility across skill levels and budgets. Stand-By Golf monetizes the spread between wholesale course access and retail pricing, generating recurring transaction revenue without the capital intensity of course ownership.

Management highlighted opportunities to improve margins through operational efficiencies, technology integration, and targeted marketing. The 37-year operating history provides brand recognition in its three core markets, while the existing customer base creates cross-promotional opportunities for TMGI's owned courses and upcoming technology platform.

Physical Asset Platform

Apache Creek Golf Club represents TMGI's entry into direct course ownership. Apache Creek, located in Apache Junction, completed strategic facility enhancements including annual overseeding, a redesigned Pro Shop with expanded premium brands, and renovated clubhouse spaces for events and gatherings.

Foster's vision extends beyond traditional course operations to developing properties into family-friendly destinations where guests can vacation, live, work, and play. The strategy positions TMGI to capture value across the golf experience-from course operations and real estate development to ancillary hospitality services.

Technology Scalability: The GETGOLF Platform

The strategic rationale extends beyond current operations to GETGOLF, a next-generation golf platform under development for third-quarter 2026 launch. The system integrates real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, and social networking to connect golfers and courses globally. GETGOLF aims to create a brand synonymous with new ways for golfers and courses to interact, leveraging technology to enhance the traditional golf experience.

Management expects the platform to play an increasingly important role in TMGI's strategy of building scalable businesses with recurring revenue characteristics. The technology enables cross-promotional opportunities across owned courses, reservation services, and third-party course partnerships, creating network effects as the user base expands.

Industry Positioning and Market Timing

The golf industry consolidation opportunity stems from fragmented course ownership, aging infrastructure requiring capital investment, and evolving customer expectations around booking convenience. TMGI enters with established revenue streams, owned assets, and a technology platform designed to scale beyond individual markets.

Foster brings 25 years of golf industry experience, including founding Arizona Fairways Magazine, creating the first magazine travel barter system for golf, and serving three terms as President of the Southwest Golf Media Association. These industry relationships position TMGI to identify acquisition targets and integrate properties into a cohesive platform.

The multi-asset approach creates revenue diversification. Stand-By Golf generates transaction fees independent of course ownership. Owned courses produce green fees, pro shop sales, and food and beverage revenue with potential real estate development. GETGOLF technology adds a software layer with global scalability unconstrained by physical asset requirements.

Execution Pathway

Near-term priorities focus on operational excellence at existing properties while advancing GETGOLF toward Q3 2026 launch. Apache Creek and Mountain Brook continue facility improvements and customer experience enhancements. Stand-By Golf targets margin improvement through operational efficiencies and expanded course partnerships.

The acquisition pipeline remains active as management evaluates additional course purchases. Foster's vision of family-friendly destination properties requires capital for acquisitions and development. The transformation from shell company to multi-asset golf operator represents a strategic pivot enabled by Foster's contribution of proven businesses into a public structure, with Stand-By Golf's immediate profitability establishing TMGI's foundation for industry consolidation.

About Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID:TMGI) is a publicly traded company operating across golf, hospitality, and technology sectors. Through its acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, TMGI owns and operates Apache Creek Golf Club, and Stand-By Golf reservation services. The company is developing the GETGOLF platform for global launch in Q3 2026. Headquarters: Scottsdale, AZ. For more information: www.tmgiusa.com

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report provides independent analysis of public company transactions, focusing on strategic structure, valuation methodology, and market positioning. Analysis is based solely on publicly available information and does not constitute investment advice.

