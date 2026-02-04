DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.9067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57785291 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 417119 EQS News ID: 2271062 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 04, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)