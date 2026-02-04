Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report October-December 2025: Successful year ends with exceptionally strong profit

"We ended the year with growth in both business segments and a continued significant EBIT margin step-up, and I'm pleased that we are now yet another step closer to delivering on all our long-term financial targets. Beyond the profitability uplift, last year was characterised by the important strategic decisions to not proceed with the greenfield plant and implementing a new strategy with focus on winning with our Superbrands, growing beyond our core markets and excelling in marketing and innovation", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

Sales increased organically by 1.1 per cent

Net sales for the quarter decreased by -2.4 per cent to SEK 2,231m (2,285) including a negative impact from foreign exchange rates of -3.5 per cent

Sales of Branded packaged products increased organically by 0.5 per cent during the quarter

Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 2.7 per cent during the quarter

Operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 309m (258)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 315m (252), with items affecting comparability of SEK 6m (-6) related to the change of the operating structure

Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 254m (214)

Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 55m (44)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 233m (158), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.82 (0.55)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 425m (308)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.7x (1.3)

The Board proposes an increased dividend of SEK 1.40 (1.10) per share

Events after the end of the reporting period

There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period

Please find enclosed the full report.



The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Wednesday 4 February 2026 at 10.00 a.m. (CET).

Dial-in number(s)

SE: +46 8 5051 0031

UK: +44 207 107 0613

US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.



Web presentation

The live broadcast will be available on:

https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/f6fa65d5-8a6c-4fc7-b0b5-cd2c3145d98e

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-02-2026 07:30 CET.



Investor and media contact

Laura Lindholm

Director Communications and Investor Relations

+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com

press.group (@) cloetta.com

sustainability (@) cloetta.com