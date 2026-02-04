Vanderbilt Report: NextTrip's 'Watch It, Book It' Model Gains Momentum as Revenue Surges and Company Acquires 200M-Viewer Travel Platform

How a Santa Fe Company is Turning Streaming Travel Content Into Actual Vacations - and Why the Numbers Suggest Significant Traction

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / The Vanderbilt Report today published coverage on NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), a company solving something the travel industry hasn't quite figured out yet: seamlessly connecting the inspiration you get from watching travel content to actually booking the trip.

It's a deceptively simple idea. You're watching a documentary about Italian coastal towns, you're inspired, you want to go - but then you close the app and start Googling hotels, checking flight prices, maybe opening five browser tabs, and suddenly the magic is gone. NextTrip has built the infrastructure to eliminate that friction entirely.

The Numbers Tell a Compelling Story

Third-quarter revenue hit $1.2 million - up from $74,635 the same period last year. That's 1,508% growth. For the nine months ended November 2025, revenue reached $2.1 million versus $417,926 in 2024, a 402% increase. The company also reported $1.7 million in deferred revenue, representing business already contracted but not yet recognized.

"Most travel companies are either media companies that inspire you, or booking platforms that transact for you," said Bill Kerby, NextTrip's CEO. "Almost nobody owns both layers. We think that's the entire opportunity."

A Federal Budget Cut Creates a Strategic Opportunity

Earlier this month, NextTrip closed its acquisition of GoUSA TV, a travel streaming platform that reached more than 200 million viewers globally before federal budget cuts suspended operations in September 2025. The platform operated on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, and other major connected TV platforms across 100+ countries.

NextTrip paid $700,000 total - half in cash, half in stock - and acquired 100+ hours of destination programming plus established distribution relationships with major streaming platforms. The timing created a unique opportunity to acquire proven global distribution infrastructure at an attractive entry point.

NextTrip is integrating GoUSA's content and distribution into JOURNY, their existing travel streaming network, creating what they describe as "demand infrastructure" - content specifically designed to generate bookable travel intent.

How the Model Actually Works

Here's the system in practice:

You're watching a JOURNY episode about Napa Valley. As the sommelier pours wine at a boutique vineyard hotel, a QR code appears. Scan it, and you're looking at actual room rates at that exact property through NextTrip's Five Star Alliance luxury booking platform. Or maybe it's a group trip to Tulum featured in a creator-led series - that routes through TA Pipeline, their group travel booking engine.

The content isn't incidental to the business model. It is the business model. JOURNY generates advertising revenue like any streaming platform, but it also generates booking revenue through attribution - something traditional travel media companies can't capture and booking platforms have to pay dearly to acquire through Google and Facebook ads.

"We're not trying to be another Expedia," Kerby explained in a recent press release. "We're building infrastructure where the storytelling itself creates the demand, and we own the technology to capture the transaction. It's two revenue streams from the same viewer."

Why the Timing Makes Sense

The travel industry is in the middle of a discovery shift. According to Expedia Group's October 2025 Consumer Travel Index Survey, video content significantly outperforms static formats in influencing travel decisions. People are already watching travel content to get inspired - YouTube travel vlogs, Instagram Reels, Netflix travel shows. But there's been no direct path from "wow, I want to go there" to "here's my itinerary."

NextTrip identified that gap early and built the infrastructure to own it - before the major OTAs fully pivoted to content or before the streaming platforms built booking engines.

The GoUSA acquisition accelerates that strategy considerably. Instead of spending years building distribution relationships with Samsung, LG, and international streaming platforms, NextTrip acquired those relationships along with a content library and a global footprint that's already proven.

Scaling the Operation

The company is actively expanding to meet growing demand. Management announced hiring initiatives for additional travel sales personnel and platform engineers to accelerate product integrations and feature releases. These investments position NextTrip to drive higher-margin advertising revenue and faster deployment of integrated media-to-commerce capabilities.

Cash stood at $2.4 million as of November 30, supplemented by a $3.0 million institutional private placement completed in early 2026 through Ladenburg Thalmann. This capital strengthens the balance sheet and provides resources to support continued growth initiatives.

The third quarter included $2.4 million in non-cash stock option expenses related to the corporate transition that won't recur at similar levels, meaning the operational trajectory strengthens going forward.

The Strategic Advantage

NextTrip has built a business model that's genuinely differentiated in travel. Not a booking platform that has to buy demand. Not a media company that monetizes only through ads. An integrated system that captures both revenue streams from the same audience.

"Calendar 2026 is centered on execution and scale," Kerby said. "Fiscal year 2027 - starting March 2026 - is when we expect the model to demonstrate its full earning power. By then, our media distribution, advertising programs, and commerce integrations will be operating at scale."

The combination of accelerating revenue growth, strategic asset acquisition at attractive pricing, expanded distribution infrastructure, and a differentiated business model positions NextTrip at an inflection point. The company has identified an obvious gap in how travelers discover and book trips, and built the technology to own that connection.

As video continues to dominate how people discover travel destinations, NextTrip's dual ownership of both the inspiration layer and the booking layer creates a structural advantage that traditional players can't easily replicate. The revenue trajectory and strategic execution suggest the company is capitalizing on that opportunity effectively.

