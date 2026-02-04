India has installed more than 2.08 million rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana program since early 2024, with INR 147.7 billion ($1.6 billion) disbursed in central subsidies, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).From pv magazine India India installed 2,085,514 rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative as of December 2025, according to data released by the MNRE. The scheme, launched in February 2024, has benefited 2,614,446 households nationwide, with INR 147.7 billion provided as Central Financial Assistance, ...

