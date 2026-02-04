One Network. One Partner. Zero Complexity.

In a bold move that redefines the enterprise networking landscape, Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) company, and Cato Networks, the SASE leader, have announced at TechEx in London a new collaboration that will deliver a single-source, end-to-end networking and security solution for global enterprises.

This collaboration unites two world-leading experts in underlay and overlay technologies, creating a one-stop shop for enterprises looking to upgrade to a modern, secure, cloud-native network architecture.

Bringing together Cato Networks' industry-leading SASE platform with best-in-class underlay from Expereo creates a unique proposition to solve network challenges for medium to large multinational enterprises, wherever they are in the world all through one partnership.

Noel Hamill, CMO of Expereo, comments: "This collaboration is about eliminating complexity. Together with Cato, we're removing the need for multiple vendors and fragmented solutions. Enterprises can now move faster, scale smarter, and operate more securely with one platform and one global partner."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Expereo," added Jason Pender, AVP of Global Service Providers at Cato Networks. "Our combined capabilities offer a disruptive alternative to legacy MPLS and multi-vendor chaos. This is the future of secure enterprise networking simple and global."

Together, Expereo and Cato will offer a converged, cloud-native solution that eliminates the need for multi-vendor complexity. Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Unparalleled global reach, with Cato's global backbone and 85+ Points of Presence (PoPs) and Expereo's partners in more than 190 countries, ensuring customers are securely connected wherever they are.

Roadmap to a digital-first experience delivered via Expereo's best-in-class expereoOne platform that gives enterprises seamless control, real-time visibility, and continuous validation of both underlay and overlay network performance, as well as their security, and cloud environments.

Direct on-ramps from Expereo's underlay to Cato's global private backbone, to deliver lower latency, higher reliability, and a smoother cloud and application experience.

With a combined addressable market of $105 billion across SASE and connectivity, this collaboration positions Expereo and Cato as clear leaders as enterprises abandon legacy MPLS and embrace secure internet-based solutions.

Through this collaboration, enterprises de-risk their AI transformation journey, delivered as fast as they want to go, seamlessly, from one provider.

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

