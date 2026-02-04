Payment speed and brand reputation remain crucial for bettors' selection of online sportsbooks for Super Bowl LX, with 27% expecting to wager more than usual

In the countdown to this Sunday's Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, 51% of fans who'll follow the football game in U.S. states and Canadian provinces with regulated sports-betting plan to bet online, according to research issued today by leading payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE). The company's All the Ways Players Pay: Super Bowlreport also indicates strong interest in legal betting from fans in this year's host state, if California were to regulate sports-betting, as well as in Texas and Canada's Alberta.

Appetite to legally wager in California, Texas, and Alberta with the Canadian province expected to launch its jurisdiction before year-end rivals the regulated market, with 52% of fans keen to wager on future Super Bowls. Across these currently unregulated jurisdictions and regulated sports-betting markets alike, fans consider payments crucial for online sports betting.

Surveying fans intending to bet in the regulated markets of Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Canada's Ontario, the report reveals that 59% of them plan to place bets on game-day and 27% expect to wager more than usual. Their top criteria when choosing an online sportsbook are brand trust (prioritized by 43%) and streamlined payouts (37%). Cashing out a Super Bowl bet seamlessly is considered more important than every other non-payment factor, including good odds (30%), UX (22%), promos (21%), and sports events (14%).

Other payment factors are also instrumental in how fans in regulated markets choose sportsbooks, especially rapid deposits (prioritized by 25%) and range of payment methods (24%).

With bettors prioritizing their go-to payment methods' availability, the battle for Super Bowl customers will likely be won in part by sportsbooks with diverse cashiers. Across the regulated market, players' preference for debit cards (43%) is today rivalled by digital wallets (42%). And while states like Massachusetts ban credit cards for wagering, they remain a preference for 33% overall, rising as high as 51% in New York and 47% in Ontario, the top choice in the province.

With established local payment methods (LPMs) like Venmo in the U.S. and Interac e-Transfer in Canada, it's no surprise that 20% of bettors expect to see their favorite LPM at the cashier. And with 17% of players preferring to wager with pay-by-bank solutions and 10% favoring eCash, sportsbooks with these options will likely gain a competitive edge.

With over a quarter of bettors expecting to wager more than normal, the game offers an important short-term revenue opportunity, but the real value for operators is retaining customers for the long-haul and here payments are also key. If the payment experience goes awry for the game, 84% of bettors would switch brands.

While California, Texas and Alberta are yet to launch regulated sports-betting markets, Super Bowl fans there are already aware of payments' importance. If wagering were legal, fans would prioritize payment factors fast payouts (29%) and rapid deposits (26%) above everything but brand reputation (36%) when selecting a sportsbook.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, commented: "Super Bowl LX is expected to generate a record $1.71bn1 in legal wagers from the U.S. market alone, with an unprecedented betting volume also likely in Canada's Ontario. The game represents a massive growth opportunity for North American online sportsbooks, and our research indicates that operators that are laser-focused on their cashiers and streamlining the payment experience will give themselves an edge in a highly competitive market."

Disclaimer

Neither Paysafe nor any of its affiliates endorse or promote any form of wagering or gambling. Please note that all forms of gambling and betting (online and otherwise) carry with them inherent financial risk and risk of financial loss. Any gambling or betting activities should be exercised responsibly and with moderation in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Paysafe's 'All the Ways Players Pay: Super Bowl Edition' research report

The report was based on a survey conducted on behalf of Paysafe by Sapio Research among 3,000 respondents with an interest in following the Super Bowl in some capacity, and of legal gambling age, across the U.S. (California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas) and Canada (Alberta and Ontario). The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in December 2025 using an email invitation and an online survey.

The full report can be downloaded here: https://www.paysafe.com/en/all-the-ways-players-pay-super-bowl-2026/

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 30 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

1 Forecast from Legal Sports Report the Sports Betting Alliance: https://www.legalsportsreport.com/252387/2026-super-bowl-60-betting-handle-forecast/

