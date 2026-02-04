Sportradar AG: Betfred Deepens Technology Partnership With Sportradar to Ensure a Long-Term and Sustainable Retail Betting Offering

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betfred has extended and expanded its longstanding agreement with Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD). As part of the agreement, Sportradar will upgrade the retail platform technology underpinning the operations of Betfred's 1,300 retail outlets nationwide, ensuring a sustainable and engaging betting offering is available on the UK high street.

The additional multi-year scope of work further strengthens a partnership built over the past decade. Sportradar's future ready retail platform enables faster operations and effective risk control. The technology allows Betfred to handle intense data loads around big sporting moments and scale in real-time as bets are placed, ensuring bettors can engage with their sports and place a wager regardless of an event's popularity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sportradar will oversee continuous improvements to the Betfred retail platform to ensure ongoing operational excellence and adherence to local regulation and compliance. Furthermore, the technical framework allows Betfred to integrate a multitude of Sportradar's next generation products and services to deliver a contemporary in-shop experience.

Duncan McDonald, Head of Corporate and Retail Support, Betfred said: "This agreement re-affirms our joint commitment to one another, to develop new products and features that enhance our customer offerings. It future proofs our retail business and secures our partnership with Betfred's in house technology team and Sportradar for years to come."

Paolo Personeni, EVP, Managed Betting Services, Sportradar said: "In today's hyper-competitive marketplace Sportradar is well positioned to help Betfred achieve its long-term growth objectives. With high street operations closely watched, the technological capabilities powering the Sportradar Retail Platform will allow Betfred to deliver a sustainable and long-term retail offering that engages today's demanding sports bettors."

