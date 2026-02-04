Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
04.02.2026 10:14 Uhr
ARBOR Technology Corporation: ARBOR Technology Showcases COM-HPC and Edge AI Computers at Embedded World 2026, Unleashing the Power of Edge Intelligence

TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a global leader in Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing, will participate in Embedded World 2026 from March 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany (Booth No.?3-364). Under the theme "From Edge to Action," ARBOR Technology will highlight its advanced COM-HPC modules and edge AI computing solutions that empower data-driven decisions across precision medicine and intelligent transportation applications.

From Edge to Action: FromProduct Builder to Solution Provider

ARBOR Technology will feature a range of embedded products powered by Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD technology:

  • COM-HPC: AI on Modules, Bandwidth on Demand

The COMX-A300 leverages Intel Core Ultra architecture to redefine high-performance computing in a modular form factor. Supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 (6400MT/s) memory for ultra-fast throughput, it is purpose-built to handle demanding AI workloads across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation.

  • Edge AI HPC: MedTech Redefined

Designed for the frontiers of genomic sequencing and medical imaging, the EdgeX-6000 brings server-grade power to the clinical edge. Featuring AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 processors with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, this platform combines GPU acceleration and AI optimization to ensure fast, reliable, and high-throughput medical data processing.

  • AI Supercomputer Featuring NVIDIA Blackwell

The AEC-8000 is an industrial-grade edge AI computer using the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, offering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 4×25GbE LAN interfaces to process over 64 high-definition video streams for smart traffic and flow analysis.

  • IP69K Extreme Rugged In-Vehicle Computer

The ARTS-7670 sets a new standard for durability in fleet management and transportation AI. Built to IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, this rugged system is undergoing E-Mark certification to ensure reliable performance in the harshest mobile environments.

Cybersecurity and ESG Sustainability Vision

ARBOR Technology is committed to building secure industrial systems compliant with the IEC-62443-4-1 standard. At the exhibition, ARBOR Technology will also present a "Smart Factory ESG Carbon Management Solution," and the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning FPC-5211 fan-less Edge AI computer.

Visit ARBOR Technology to experience how we turn Edge AI potential into tangible action.

Exhibition Information

  • Booth: Hall 3, 3-364
  • Date: March 10-12, 2026
  • Location: Nuremberg Messe, Germany
  • More information:
    https://www.arbor-technology.com/en/new-cate-first/exhibition-events
  • Redeem Code: ew26567463 , Get Your FREE Ticket Here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arbor-technology-showcases-com-hpc-and-edge-ai-computers-at-embedded-world-2026-unleashing-the-power-of-edge-intelligence-302678748.html

