Bonava AB: Bonava's year-end report 2025: Higher margins and a substantially strengthened EBIT

Fourth quarter, October - December 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,603 M (2,403)

Operating gross margin amounted to 15.8 per cent (14.8)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 257 M (183) and operating EBIT margin was 9.9 per cent (7.6)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 3,252 M (3,144) and EBIT was SEK 337 M

(288)

(288) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 369 M (523)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 476 M (461)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.71 (0.49)

The number of housing units sold consumer was 471 (590)

The number of housing units sold investor was 445 (484)

The number of production starts consumer was 557 (517)

The number of production starts investor was 445 (484)

Year to date, January - December 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 8,218 M (8,312)

Operating gross margin amounted to 14.3 per cent (11.8)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 548 M (326) and operating EBIT margin was 6.7 per cent (3.9)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 7,725 M (8,194) and EBIT was SEK 362 M

(22)

(22) Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 823 M (1,524)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 417 M (621)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.28 (-1.85)

The number of housing units sold consumer was 1,717 (1,727)

The number of housing units sold investor was 676 (573)

The number of production starts consumer was 2,099 (1,462)

The number of production starts investor was 676 (573)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for 2025 financial year

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"The fourth quarter wrapped up an eventful year, in which we transitioned from consolidation to controlled growth. The year ended on a strong note with an increase in net sales, a better gross margin and lower overheads, which led to a 41 per cent increase in EBIT. The operating EBIT margin for the full year was 6.7 per cent, thereby surpassing our previously communicated outlook."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link: https://qcnl.tv/p/C5Ziv-Wn5xncWARg9ba_jA

To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com .

For more information, please contact:



Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations

anna.falck@bonava.com

Tel: +46 707 604 914

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With its 900 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 50,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 8 billion in 2025. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.