TomTom N.V.: Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results - TomTom delivers record Automotive order intake and strengthened cash flow in 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 4 February, 7:00 AM CETOPERATIONAL SUMMARY• Power CARIAD's Automated Driving systems with TomTom's new Lane Model Maps• Strengthen ties with Uber to enhance on-demand travel experiences globally• Announce new products: Lane Model Maps, TomTom AI Agent, ADAS SDK• Initiate €15 million share buyback programFINANCIAL SUMMARY FOURTH QUARTER 2025• Group revenue decreased by 8% to €131 million (Q4 '24: €142 million)• Location Technology revenue decreased by 5% to €116 million (Q4 '24: €122 million)• Automotive operational revenue decreased by 12% to €78 million (Q4 '24: €88 million)FINANCIAL SUMMARY FULL YEAR 2025• Group revenue decreased by 3% to €555 million (FY '24: €574 million)• Location Technology revenue decreased by 2% to €482 million (FY '24: €489 million)• Automotive operational revenue decreased by 1% to €322 million (FY '24: €326 million)• Free cash flow1 is an inflow of €32 million (FY '24: outflow of €4 million)• Net cash of €263 million (FY '24: €264 million)• Automotive backlog increased to €2.4 billion (FY '24: €2.1 billion)TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN"TomTom's product portfolio empowers our partners to move faster, innovate with greater impact, and deliver solutions built for the future.In Automotive, we have seen strong demand resulting in a record order intake and a backlog of €2.4 billion. We see momentum in automated driving, where our products are powering next-generation vehicle platforms, which is expected to support revenue growth in the mid-term.In Enterprise, the launch of Orbis Maps has broadened and diversified our customer base, strengthening the resilience of the business. This positions us well to build on the progress we are generating across the company."TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER"In 2025, we delivered a solid set of results, marked by a record Automotive order intake and a strong backlog of €2.4 billion. We closed the year at the upper end of our initial revenue guidance, while Location Technology revenue showed, both in the quarter and for the full year, a marginal decline at constant currencies compared with 2024. We achieved a robust free cash flow performance.Looking ahead to 2026, our revenue will reflect the transition of some customers; however, this impact is temporary. We expect to return to top-line growth in 2027, supported by our refreshed customer mix and strong backlog. On profitability, for 2026, we anticipate a year-on-year improvement in operating result, while expecting a negative free cash flow. In 2027, driven by increased revenues and disciplined cost control, we expect a further step-up in operating margin."View the full TomTom fourth quarter 2025 results press release:https://corporate.tomtom.com/static-files/8b15e71b-24eb-462a-9b6d-7408f3c64753