Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc.: Piedmont Announces Promotion of Alex Valente to Co - Chief Operating Officer

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (the "Company" or "Piedmont") (NYSE: PDM) announced today that it has promoted Alex Valente to Co- Chief Operating Officer, working alongside George M. Wells, to oversee all property management and asset management areas of the Company. Mr. Valente, who has most recently served as Executive Vice-President of Piedmont's Southeast Region, has been with the Company for almost 20 years and has been responsible for leasing, asset management, construction, and redevelopment activities for numerous assets throughout the Company's portfolio during his tenure, including negotiating leases with some of the Company's largest tenants. In his new role, Mr. Valente will lead new operational initiatives across the firm as well as oversee substantially all of the Company's Eastern portfolio comprised of approximately nine million square feet located in Atlanta, Orlando, Northern Virginia/DC, and Boston.

Commenting on Mr. Valente's promotion, C. Brent Smith, said, "We are very fortunate to have experienced, collaborative leaders like Alex within the organization who are well respected across the commercial real estate industry. I am excited about the ideas and energy that I know he will bring to his new responsibilities and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his many years of valuable contributions to Piedmont."

