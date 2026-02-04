A new study highlights the critical role of advanced AI-integrated battery management system technologies in monitoring, optimizing, and predicting battery performance for reliable and sustainable data center operations.Powering data centers with renewable energy and storage presents a range of technical and economic challenges that independent power producers, EPC contractors, and investors have only recently begun to address. In this context, large-scale batteries are expected to play a key role, supplying the active power needed during demand spikes and coordinating energy flows between generation, ...

