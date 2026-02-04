The Saudi Tourism Authority: Saudi's Iconic Destinations Await: Explore Limited-Time 2026 Offers in The Red Sea and AlUla

Over 35 limited-time deals unlock access to Saudi's most iconic destinations with exclusive offers in AlUla and The Red Sea.

Discounts at Saudi's most sought-after stays including Banyan Tree AlUla, Our Habitas AlUla, Ashar Tented Resort, Shaden Resort, Desert Rock, and Shebara.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, the consumer facing brand of Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), has unveiled a new collection of travel deals for early 2026 as part of its global Ramadan campaign, "Embrace the Radiance of Ramadan Lights." These limited-time offers provide exceptional value across Saudi's most iconic destinations, and idyllic resorts in The Red Sea and AlUla, giving travelers broader access to night itineraries designed specifically for the season.

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia and its strategic partners are rolling out luxury-made-affordable Ramadan offers across The Red Sea, and AlUla. With over 35 curated packages, travelers can enjoy special Ramadan pricing across more than 12 remarkable properties. Guests can enjoy exceptional savings of up to 35% in spectacular natural settings, including Banyan Tree AlUla, Our Habitas AlUla, Ashar Tented Resort and Chedi Hegra, and at Shaden Resort. While those visiting The Red Sea can benefit from 20% savings at standout properties such as Desert Rock and Shebara, creating opportunities to experience restorative wellness, contemporary design, and unforgettable coastal and heritage-rich escapes.

At a time when Saudi is seeing record tourism growth, reaching more than 122 million visitors in 2025 and advancing toward its goal of being among the top ten tourism destinations, these exclusive deals open the door for even more travelers to experience the country during Ramadan.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Saudi adds an extra layer of warmth, beauty, and celebration to its destinations. Days carry a gentle rhythm, defined by relaxation, wellness, and opportunities for meaningful pauses, while nights come alive with softly lit streets, lively souks, seasonal festivities, and exceptional culinary moments enhanced by Saudi hospitality. Riyadh, Jeddah, and Diriyah too, offer Ramadan tents, markets, and events with their own distinct flavor. Visitors will be able to experience the unique charm of Ramadan, Saudi style - a month where calm meets celebration, and where the radiance of Ramadan lights reflects the inimitable Saudi hospitality.

Saudi Tourism Authority Spokesperson, Abdullah AlDakhil, said, "Saudi welcomes travelers with an invitation to discover more and connect with the true essence of Ramadan, a season defined by tranquility, reflection, and the warmth of shared moments. Across Saudi, cities come alive with Ramadan lights, cultural traditions, and a unique atmosphere of serenity and joy. This year, we are delighted to introduce a curated collection of seasonal luxury travel offers across Saudi's most iconic destinations, making it easier than ever for travelers to experience the beauty and spirit of Ramadan in Saudi."

In addition to the exclusive deals in the enchanting resorts at The Red Sea and AlUla, throughout Ramadan, visitors to Saudi can enjoy illuminated night markets, festive streetscapes, beautifully prepared Iftar and Suhoor settings and opportunities for heritage exploration and adventure in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Diriyah. Every moment offers a chance to connect with Saudi's iconic destinations at a time when generosity and communal spirit define the month. Explore all deals and packages on the Visit Saudi website from 26 January 2026: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/campaigns/ramadan-lights.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

