Indonesia surpassed 1 GW of cumulative solar capacity in 2025, with an estimated 546 MW of added solar last year, led by deployments in the rooftop C&I segment.Indonesia's cumulative solar capacity stood at 1.49 GW by the end of 2025, according to figures from the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR). The cumulative figure, announced by MEMR during a conference last month, indicates that 546 MW of solar was deployed across Indonesia last year. Fabby Tumiwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Essential Services Reform, told pv magazine that rooftop solar, especially ...

