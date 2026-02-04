Seven Oshyn Experts Honored with 2026 Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Awards

Seven specialists recognized for their technical mastery and strategic leadership within the global Sitecore ecosystem.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Oshyn, a leading digital experience implementation agency and longtime Sitecore partner, today announced that seven of its experts have been named 2026 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). This prestigious distinction is awarded annually by Sitecore, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, to individuals who demonstrate exceptional expertise and a tireless commitment to the Sitecore community.

In the Technology category, Oshyn's winners include Freddy Rueda, Ramiro Batallas, and Gabriel Baldeon. These individuals were recognized for their deep technical proficiency in architecting and implementing complex Sitecore solutions.

In the Strategy category, Oshyn's honorees are Leonardo Bravo, Gustavo Villacres, Andrea Rosero, and Augusto Davalos. They were celebrated for their ability to maximize business value through Sitecore's platform, driving data-driven marketing results and innovative customer journeys for global brands.

Now in its 20th year, the MVP program honors those who go above and beyond in sharing their knowledge - whether through technical blogs, open-source contributions, or speaking engagements - to help others successfully navigate the evolving digital experience landscape. Out of a global community of over 30,000 active participants, only a select few are chosen for this elite designation based on the quality and impact of their contributions throughout 2025.

"Our team's consistent presence in the MVP program is a testament to Oshyn's culture of continuous learning and our deep-rooted partnership with Sitecore," said Diego Rebosio, CEO of Oshyn. "By staying at the forefront of Sitecore's latest innovations, these seven experts ensure our clients are always equipped with the most advanced, scalable, and effective digital solutions available."

