Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the "Company") will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, prior to the market opening. The Company's management will host a webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be uploaded to the Company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/266987087.

The Company is also announcing that, beginning with the financial results being released on February 25, 2026, it will begin filing on U.S. domestic issuer forms, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K on a voluntary basis although it will remain a foreign private issuer. The Company believes this action will provide consistency and comparability with other U.S. public companies, while improving the eligibility for inclusion in certain U.S. equity indices, among other potential benefits.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements made in this disclosure that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's voluntary election to file reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms, the expected timing and effects of such election, and the anticipated benefits thereof, including increased consistency and comparability with other U.S. public companies and potential eligibility for inclusion in certain stock indices. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company's future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory interpretation and implementation, market and investor response to the Company's election to file on U.S. domestic issuer forms, and other factors affecting the Company's operations, financial condition, liquidity and business prospects. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of each such risk factor on the Company. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws. If one or more risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204338085/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794



Media Contact:

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130