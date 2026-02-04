DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Deception Technology Market to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2030 as Proactive Cyber Defense Becomes a Board-Level Priority

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Deception Technology Market is estimated to have reached approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2024 (calculated from a 2022 base of USD 1.9 billion at a CAGR of 12.1%) and is projected to grow to USD 5.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2025-2030.

This growth highlights a decisive shift in cybersecurity strategy. As enterprises and governments confront increasingly sophisticated ransomware, zero-day exploits, insider threats, and nation-state attacks, reactive security tools are no longer sufficient. Deception technology-designed to mislead, detect, and trap attackers early-has emerged as a strategic layer of cyber defense, enabling organizations to move from passive monitoring to active threat engagement.

By 2030, deception will not be viewed as an experimental add-on. It will be embedded as a core capability within modern zero-trust and threat-intelligence architectures.

Why Deception Technology Is Gaining Strategic Importance

The rapid expansion of the deception technology market is driven by three structural changes in the global cyber threat landscape.

Attackers have become stealthier and more patient . Advanced persistent threats often remain undetected for months, bypassing traditional perimeter defenses. Deception technology shortens dwell time by creating realistic decoys-fake credentials, servers, applications, and data-that immediately expose malicious activity.

. Advanced persistent threats often remain undetected for months, bypassing traditional perimeter defenses. Deception technology shortens dwell time by creating realistic decoys-fake credentials, servers, applications, and data-that immediately expose malicious activity. Security teams are overwhelmed by alert fatigue . Conventional security tools generate massive volumes of alerts, many of which are false positives. Deception platforms generate high-confidence alerts only when attackers interact with decoys , significantly improving signal-to-noise ratio and response efficiency.

. Conventional security tools generate massive volumes of alerts, many of which are false positives. Deception platforms generate , significantly improving signal-to-noise ratio and response efficiency. Regulatory and reputational risks are escalating. Data breaches now trigger financial penalties, legal exposure, and long-term brand damage. Deception provides early breach detection, reducing the blast radius and limiting downstream impact.

Together, these factors are pushing deception technology from tactical deployments into enterprise-wide cybersecurity roadmaps.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

Cloud-based deception platforms accounted for approximately 56% of global market value in 2024, equivalent to around USD 1.34 billion.

Cloud deployment is favored for its scalability, faster deployment cycles, and seamless integration with cloud-native security stacks, particularly among digital-first enterprises.

On-premise deployments represent the remaining 44%, or approximately USD 1.06 billion.

This segment remains critical for government, defense, BFSI, and regulated industries where data residency and internal network deception are essential.

According to DataM Intelligence analysis, cloud-based deception will continue to gain share, while on-premise solutions will retain relevance in high-security environments.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises dominate the market, accounting for approximately 63% of total revenue, or USD 1.51 billion in 2024.

These organizations operate complex hybrid IT environments with large attack surfaces, making deception a cost-effective way to detect lateral movement and insider threats.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for approximately 37%, or USD 0.89 billion.

SMEs are increasingly adopting deception through managed security offerings as cyberattacks become more automated and indiscriminate.

From a strategic perspective, SME adoption is accelerating, driven by ransomware risk and simplified cloud-based deployment models.

By Service

Managed services represent the larger share, accounting for approximately 52% of the market, or USD 1.25 billion in 2024.

Organizations increasingly rely on external security providers to deploy, monitor, and optimize deception environments due to skill shortages.

Professional services account for approximately 48%, or USD 1.15 billion, covering consulting, implementation, customization, and training.

According to DataM Intelligence analysis, managed services will outpace professional services growth through 2030 as enterprises seek continuous threat monitoring.

By Deception Stack

Network security deception leads the market with approximately 31% share, or USD 0.74 billion in 2024.

Network decoys are effective at detecting reconnaissance and lateral movement across enterprise environments.

Endpoint security deception accounts for approximately 26%, or USD 0.62 billion, targeting credential theft and malware execution.

Application security deception represents around 22%, or USD 0.53 billion, increasingly deployed to protect APIs, web applications, and microservices.

By End User

Government and defense together represent the largest end-user segment, accounting for approximately 34% of global revenue, or USD 0.82 billion in 2024.

National security agencies rely on deception to identify espionage and advanced persistent threats.

BFSI follows with approximately 21%, or USD 0.50 billion, driven by fraud prevention and regulatory compliance.

IT and telecom account for around 18%, or USD 0.43 billion, protecting large digital infrastructures.

Healthcare and medical organizations represent approximately 14%, or USD 0.34 billion, as ransomware attacks on hospitals intensify.

Regional Fastest

United States

The United States remains the largest deception technology market, accounting for approximately 42% of global revenue, or USD 1.01 billion in 2024.

This dominance is driven by:

High cyberattack frequency

Strong federal and defense cybersecurity budgets

Early adoption of zero-trust frameworks

Mature managed security services ecosystem

By 2030, the U.S. market alone is expected to exceed USD 2.4 billion.

Japan Market Growth & Forecast

The Japan cyber deception / deception technology market is expanding as organizations increasingly adopt deception-based cybersecurity measures to detect advanced threats. A recent industry forecast projects the Japan market to grow strongly through the late 2020s, with significant CAGR driven by heightened awareness of deception solutions and cyber threat sophistication.

is expanding as organizations increasingly adopt deception-based cybersecurity measures to detect advanced threats. A recent industry forecast projects the Japan market to grow strongly through the late 2020s, with significant CAGR driven by heightened awareness of deception solutions and cyber threat sophistication. Global deception technology remains a fast-growing cybersecurity segment overall, reflecting similar trends in Japan as part of the Asia-Pacific region's rapid adoption due to rising attack volumes and digital transformation.

Policy & Government Initiatives

Japan is shifting to a more proactive cyber defense posture , officially integrating Active Cyber Defense strategies that include deception-oriented tools and AI-driven deception approaches within national cybersecurity policy and strategy frameworks.

, officially integrating that include deception-oriented tools and AI-driven deception approaches within national cybersecurity policy and strategy frameworks. Enhanced regulatory emphasis aims to harmonize AI ethics, data privacy, and threat-intelligence sharing, which encourages broader deployment of deception technologies at the enterprise and national level.

Deployment Trends & Technology Adoption

Organizations in Japan are increasingly combining AI with deception strategies to proactively identify, mislead, and analyze adversaries - particularly as attackers leverage advanced techniques like social engineering, phishing, and AI-aided exploitation to bypass traditional defenses.

to proactively identify, mislead, and analyze adversaries - particularly as attackers leverage advanced techniques like social engineering, phishing, and AI-aided exploitation to bypass traditional defenses. Cloud-oriented and hybrid deception deployments are gaining traction due to their scalability and ability to adapt to evolving network perimeters and remote work environments.

Cyber Threat Landscape Driving Adoption

A surge in sophisticated attacks (e.g., ransomware and phishing campaigns) against Japanese enterprises has stimulated demand for deception techniques that provide early breach detection and attacker behavior insights. This is particularly relevant as traditional protections struggle to keep up with AI-driven threats.

Competitive Landscape

The deception technology market is characterized by specialist security vendors and large cybersecurity platforms integrating deception into broader portfolios.

Illusive Networks Ltd has been a pioneer in endpoint and credential-based deception, focusing on lateral movement detection.

Attivo Networks Inc built strong presence in identity-centric deception, later integrating into broader cybersecurity platforms.

Rapid7 Inc incorporates deception within its extended detection and response (XDR) ecosystem, supported by annual revenues exceeding USD 700 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc leverages deception to enhance application and network security across global digital infrastructure.

Broadcom Inc integrates deception capabilities into enterprise security suites as part of its broader software portfolio.

Specialist innovators such as Acalvio Technologies Inc, CounterCraft SL, CyberTrap Software GmbH, Ridgeback Network Defense Inc, and NTT Security Limited continue to strengthen the ecosystem through innovation and managed offerings.

From a competitive standpoint, realism of decoys, integration with SOC workflows, and automation will define leadership through 2030.

What will Define the Market by 2030

By 2030, the deception technology market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion, driven by:

Expansion of zero-trust security architectures

Rising ransomware and insider threats

Integration with XDR, SIEM, and SOAR platforms

Increased adoption by SMEs via managed services

According to DataM Intelligence analysis:

Managed services will dominate deployment

Network and endpoint deception will lead adoption

Large enterprises will remain primary buyers

The U.S. will retain the largest regional share

By 2030, deception technology will be viewed as a foundational layer of cyber defense, not a niche capability.

Executive Takeaway

For boards and security leaders, deception technology represents a strategic shift from perimeter defense to adversary-centric security.

Organizations that succeed will be those that:

Detect attackers early in the kill chain

Reduce alert fatigue with high-confidence signals

Integrate deception into zero-trust frameworks

Align security investments with real attacker behavior

As cyber threats continue to evolve, deception technology will define the next generation of proactive, intelligence-driven cybersecurity strategy.

