Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 04 February 2026

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 03 February 2026, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 760.37p

Including income: 760.58p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2026 PR Newswire
